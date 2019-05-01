Fiat's U.S. sales fall 6% in April

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -6.0% to 172,900 to match the estimate from Edmunds.

Fleet sales accounted for 25% of all sales during the month.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -34% to 931 units; Chrysler -37% to 8,897; Jeep -8% to 76,325; Dodge -24% at 31,262 units; Ram +2% to 45,065; Alfa Romeo -14% to 1,584 units.

Notable model sales: Wrangler -25% to 22,422 units; Cherokee -13% to 14,681; Ram P/U +25% to 49,106.

2019 Fiat U.S. sales YTD -4% to 671,325 units.