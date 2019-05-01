Taylor Morrison Home +8.0% after Q1 beat, guidance issued

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) jumps 8.0% after issuing guidance for FY2019 home closings of 9,500-10,00, which compares with 8,760 in FY2018.

Sees 2019 GAAP home closings gross margin, including capital interest and purchase accounting, in mid-to-high 17% range.

Sees Q2 home closings of 2,225-2,425 and GAAP home closings margin in mid-to-high 17% range.

Q1 EPS of 46 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 34 cents, rose from 41 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $925.1M beats consensus estimate of $872.4M, and improved from $752.3M a year ago.

Q1 home closings of 1,938 increased 25% Y/Y and net home closings revenue of $899.9M increased 23%; average selling price of $464K fell 2% from $474K a year ago.

Sales order backlog at March 31, 2019 was 4,835 homes, up 10% Y/Y, with sales value of $2.39B, up 9.5% Y/Y; average selling price of $495K vs. $498K a year ago.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $90.1M rose from $78.3M a year earlier.

