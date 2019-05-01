PeerStream ralliers 13.3% post Q1 results

May 01, 2019 10:34 AM ETPALTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PeerStream (OTCQB:PEER) reports Q1 revenue growth of 19.7% Y/Y to $4.87M, driven primarily by revenue generated under the technology services agreement with ProximaX.
  • Subscription revenue $3M (-21.7% Y/Y); Advertising revenue $0.12M (-48.3% Y/Y) & Technology service revenue $1.75M (100% Y/Y).
  • Active subscribers 108.1 (-6.8% Y/Y); Subscription bookings $3,025 (-20.1% Y/Y).
  • Adj. EBITDA was ~$0.5M, a significant increase as compared to $0.1M compared Y/Y.
  • Cash and equivalents totalled $5.3M with zero debt.
  • Technology licensing and services contract prepayments of ~$1.6M have been booked as deferred technology service revenue.
  • Management believes the Company continues to have sufficient working capital to fund operations, R&D and organic growth initiatives.
  • On April 29, 2019, the board of directors approved a cash stock repurchase program for up to $0.5M of the Company’s common stock.
