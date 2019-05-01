Tariffs wreck Havertys results

Havertys Furniture (HVT -16% ) slides after missing Q2 estimates by a wide margin.

Comparable sales fell 4.7% during the quarter after analysts expected a small gain of 0.8%. Comparable written sales were down 2.0% in the period.

CEO update: "Our first quarter sales fell short of our expectations. The tariff imposition has been disruptive, particularly to our important motion upholstery category and some key dining and bedroom collections. Our merchandising and supply chain teams, along with our suppliers, have worked to reach a more predictable flow of goods which we expect will be normalized by the end of the second quarter."

Looking ahead, Havertys expects gross profit margins of about 54.6% for the full year.

