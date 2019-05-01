Wintershall, Dea complete merger; eye listing in H2 2020

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Russian-owned investment firm LetterOne say they completed the merger of their respective Wintershall and Dea upstream oil and gas subsidiaries, and will aim for a stock market listing of the new company in H2 2020.

The enlarged company, called Wintershall Dea, will be the world's largest privately-held energy company until the stock market flotation.

Wintershall Dea could be valued at €15B-€20B if it secures a valuation in line with peers.

The enlarged company is on track to increase production to 750K-800K boe/day within four years, based on its existing portfolio.