More on EnLink Midstream Q1 results

EnLink Midstream slips (ENLC -5.6% ) revised 2019 net income guidance of ~$18M - $28M from previous guidance range of $205M - $215M because of non-cash charge in Q1.

Projects growth capital expenditures to be between $565M - $725M.

However, the company says that Q1 results exceeded expectations.

Reported a net loss of $176M, including $187M non-cash charge related to goodwill; excluding the goodwill impact, net income was in line with expectations.

Revenue increases marginally by 1% to $1.8B.

Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $268M.

Reports gross margin of 77%, down 180bps, with operating loss of $88.7M vs. income of $105.3M

Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $264M, with distributable cash flow of $185M.

Distribution coverage was 1.35x, and debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 3.7x.

Growth capital expenditures, were ~$220M, consistent with company expectations.

