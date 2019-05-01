Terex slips 6% despite Q1 results beats; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Terex (TEX -6.5% ) reported sales increase of 2% Y/Y, and backlog up 2% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Aerial Work Platforms $727.9M (-1.3% Y/Y); Materials Processing $346.2M (+9.6% Y/Y).

AWP is stable with $1.1B of backlog, and MP backlog increased 11% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 45 bps to 20.9%; operating margin improved by 33 bps to 8.8%; and Adj. operating margin of 9.3%

Segment operating margin: Aerial Work Platforms 8.2% down 130 bps ; and Materials Processing 14.2% up 160 bps .

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $265.4M, compared to $44.4M a year ago.

Company expect FY19 EPS in the upper half of previously announced range of $3.60 to $4.20 vs $3.97 consensus; sales of ~$4.7B vs $4.7B consensus; and operating margin 9% to 10%.

