Pulse Bio down 20% on delay of U.S. approval of CellFX System

Thinly traded micro cap Pulse Biosciences (PLSE -20.3% ) slumps on almost double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 120K shares, in response to its disclosure that the FDA has requested additional information related to the 510(k) application for its CellFX System used in dermatology procedures.

The agency is apparently questioning the adequacy of the predicate device used in the filing, among other things, which the company says will require additional testing, including clinical trials, a time-consuming effort. Management is considering a De Novo application (used for products with no suitable predicate devices) but this, too, will require additional time to generate the requisite data.

Pulse will update investors no later than its May 16 annual shareholders meeting.