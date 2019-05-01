LendingClub moves more jobs to Utah from San Fran

Shifting to a more affordable real estate market, LendingClub (LC -0.6% ) plans to move its customer support operations to Utah from its home city of San Francisco by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo.

About 350 jobs will be moved to Lehi, Utah, the memo said.

As a result, "virtually all operations positions, including those supporting auto, will eventually no longer exist in San Francisco," wrote LendingClub CEO Scott Sanborn in the memo.

He noted that San Francisco rents have risen 140% since 2010 and are among "the highest in the country."

Sees reducing footprint in the Bay Area city by 41% through lease expirations and subleasing.

