Cameco swings to Q1 loss as revenues fall by a third

Cameco (CCJ -2% ) is lower after reporting an adjusted $33M Q1 loss compared with an adjusted $23M profit in the year-ago quarter.

CCJ says total Q1 revenues fell 32% Y/Y to $297M, with uranium sales sliding 17% to $207M while fuel services sales rose 30% to $83M.

The company sold 4.8M lbs. of uranium, down from 6.6M lbs. a year ago, with an average realized price of $42.80/lb., down from $54.13/lb. in the same quarter last year.

"Our results reflect the outlook we provided for 2019 and the normal quarterly variation in contract deliveries, which are weighted to the second half of the year," CEO Tim Gitzel said.