ADP -3% as revenues miss, despite boosted profit outlook

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is 3% lower after its fiscal Q3 earnings came up light of consensus on revenues, despite a beat on profits and a boost to its profit growth expectations for the full year.

Overall revenues rose 4%, and were up 5% on an organic, constant-currency basis. And adjusted net earnings increased 11% to $771M (up 14% on a GAAP basis).

Earnings before income taxes increased 12%, to $895M.

Employer Services revenues rose 3% as reported, and new business bookings were up 10%. Pays per control increased 3.1%. In PEO Services, revenues rose 6% (up 2%, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs), and average worksite employees paid by PEO Services rose 8%, to about 554,000.

Revenue breakout: PEO revenues, $1.13B (up 6.3%); Interest on funds held for clients, $167.4M (up 24.2%); Other revenues, $2.55B (up 2.1%).

For fiscal 2019, the company's raising its outlook for adjusted EPS growth, to 19-20% from a prior outlook for 17-19% growth.

It expects revenue growth of 6-7% -- now adding it expects it come in at the lower end of the range -- along with EBIT margin up at least 150 basis points from fiscal 2018's 20.7%.

