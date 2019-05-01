Healthcare Services Q1 miss pressures shares, down 8%

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG -7.5% ) slips on more than 50% higher turnover on the heels of its Q1 results that missed consensus. Highlights:

Revenue of $476M was down 5% from a year ago and off $19M sequentially due to its modified contract with Genesis Healthcare which has cut segment revenue and food-related purchases by ~$20M per quarter. Housekeeping and laundry revenue decreased $5M sequentially to $233M primarily due to the cancelation of service agreements with a California-based operator over payment issues.

Net income was $9.2M and EPS was $0.12, but up substantially from a year ago.