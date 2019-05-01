Mr. Cooper Q1 operating performance shines, BTIG says

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna writes that Mr. Cooper Group's (COOP +5.5% ) Q1 operating performance came better than he expected, while the company's mark-to-market loss on mortgage servicing rights assets was larger than expected.

Bologna advises that investors focus on cash flow generation potential. COOP generated $51M discretionary cash flow during Q1, exceeding BTIG's estimate.

Pre-mark-to-market, Servicing adjusted pretax income of $98M exceeded Bologna's $91M estimate and Originations adjusted pretax income of $45M beat his $24M estimate.

Xome, however, at break-even adjusted pretax income fell short of his $2M estimate.

MSR mark-to-market reduction of $293M compares with the BTIG estimate of $177M.

Bologna rated COOP a buy with a price target of $21.00.

