More on Viper Energy Partners Q1 results

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM -5.1% ) reports Q1 production of 19,042 boe/d (67% oil), +35% Y/Y but down 6% sequentially

Closed 39 acquisitions for ~$82.7M, increasing Viper's mineral interests to a total of 15,469 net royalty acres, +47% Y/Y

Average realized prices were $45.31/bbl of oil (-26%), $2.05/ Mcf of natural gas (-3%) and $18.09/bbl of natural gas liquids (-23%), resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $35.26/boe (-28%); the company expects realized pricing is expected to improve in Q2.

Reports adjusted EBITDA of $57.3M and cash available for distribution of $24M

Had a cash balance of $10.1M and $398M available under its $555M revolving credit facility.

For Q2/Q3 2019 forecasts production of 19 - 21MBoe/d, with 2019 net production of 20 - 23 MBoe/d

Previously: Viper Energy beats by $0.54, misses on revenue (April 30)