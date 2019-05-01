More on Viper Energy Partners Q1 results

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM -5.1%) reports Q1 production of 19,042 boe/d (67% oil), +35% Y/Y but down 6% sequentially
Closed 39 acquisitions for ~$82.7M, increasing Viper's mineral interests to a total of 15,469 net royalty acres, +47% Y/Y
Average realized prices were $45.31/bbl of oil (-26%), $2.05/ Mcf of natural gas (-3%) and $18.09/bbl of natural gas liquids (-23%), resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $35.26/boe (-28%); the company expects realized pricing is expected to improve in Q2.
Reports adjusted EBITDA of $57.3M and cash available for distribution of $24M
Had a cash balance of $10.1M and $398M available under its $555M revolving credit facility.
For Q2/Q3 2019 forecasts production of 19 - 21MBoe/d, with 2019 net production of 20 - 23 MBoe/d
Previously: Viper Energy beats by $0.54, misses on revenue (April 30)
Now read: Occidental Has The Right Idea »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox