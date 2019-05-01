Radian +1.9% as Q1 EPS beats, insurance in force rises

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) rises 1.9% after Q1 adjusted operating income per share of 73 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 67 cents, and a 23% increased from 59 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Results reflect a 10% Y/Y increase in mortgage insurance primary insurance in force, an 8% Y/Y improvement in MI net premiums earned, lower MI provision for losses, and a decline in MI claims paid.

Book value per share of $17.49 at March 31, 2019 rose from $16.34 at Dec. 31, 2018; a $78.4m after-tax change in accumulated other comprehensive income, due to net unrealized gains on investment securities, increased book value per share by 37 cents during Q1.

