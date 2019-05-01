Scotts Miracle-Gro raises likelihood for better than forecast sales growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG +8.6% ) pushes to a 52-week high after beating FQ2 earnings expectations as revenues rose 17% Y/Y to $1.19B, and increases the probability that sales growth could exceed its original forecast.

Q1 U.S. Consumer segment sales rose 8 % Y/Y to $993M and sales for the Hawthorne segment jumped 245% to $144M; on a comparative basis, as if Sunlight was owned in 2018, sales increased 21%.

SMG reaffirms FY 2019 EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30, vs. $4.22 analyst consensus estimate, but says "the strong start in both the U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne segments increases the probability that sales growth for the full year could exceed its original forecast" of 10%-11%.

SMG says its expected performance, combined with the cash proceeds from two divestitures, is allowing it to pay down debt more quickly than expected several months ago.