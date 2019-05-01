ARCA bio up 36% on "positive" bucindolol data

Nano cap ARCA biopharma (ABIO +35.7% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume in response to results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, GENETIC-AF, comparing the effects of beta-blocker bucindolol hydrochloride to AstraZeneca's (AZN -0.6% ) TOPROL-XL (metoprolol succinate) in heart failure patients with a specific genetic profile for a protein in cardiac tissue called the beta-1 adrenergic receptor. The data were just published in JACC:Heart Failure.

Treatment with bucindolol did not reduce the recurrence of atrial fibrillation/atrial flutter or all-cause mortality compared to metoprolol in the broad population of heart failure patients, but participants showed a "more favorable response" to genetically targeted bucindolol versus standard beta-blocker therapy, according to lead author Jonathan Piccini, M.D., MHS, FACC and showed "trends" of a treatment benefit in several subpopulations.

Phase 3 studies are next up.