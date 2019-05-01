BMC Stock Holdings +7% after Q1 results beat estimates

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH +7.2% ) reports Q1 sales of $835.4M a decrease of 1.1% Y/Y, driven by commodity price deflation and one less selling day.

Sales by Product category: Structural components $141.28M (+4% Y/Y); Lumber & lumber sheet goods $241.96M (-16% Y/Y); Millwork, doors & windows $239.92M (+4.5% Y/Y); and Other building products & services $ 202.25M (+11.9% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 232 bps to 26.2%; and operating margin improved by 70 bps to 3.6%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $54.4M (+15.3% Y/Y), and margin improved by 90 bps to 6.6%.

SG&A expenses were $169.93M (+6.1% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 20.6% up by 138 bps, due to deflation in the selling prices of lumber and lumber sheet goods.

Cash provided by operating activities of $77.8M, compared to $23.21M a year ago.

During the quarter Company repurchased 0.9M shares at an average price of $17.07 per share. As of May 1, 2019, Company has ~$55.7M of capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Previously: BMC Stock beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (May 1)