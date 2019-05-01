Cruise line stocks gain after Royal Caribbean's net yields impress

Royal Caribbean (RCL +7.2% ) rides higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q1 report.

Net yields were reported at 7.2% during the quarter vs. +6.1% consensus and Royal Caribbean's guidance range of +5.5% to +6.0%.

Looking ahead, Royal Caribbean expects Q2 EPS of $2.45 to $2.50 vs. $2.48 consensus and full-year EPS of $9.65 to $9.85 vs. $9.94 consensus.

Sector peers Carnival (CCL +1.5% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +4.8% ) are also higher on the day.

Previously: Royal Caribbean Cruises beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (May 1)