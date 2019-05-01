Ashland Global -5% on Q2 earnings miss and 2019 outlook cut

Ashland Global down (ASH -5.3% ) as the company reports lower than expected Q2 results as soft demand in several end markets led to weaker mix, which negatively impacted the earnings

Sales declines 1% Y/Y to $667M, including 3% impact from unfavorable currency

Gross margin declines ~350bps to 30%, with operating down ~280bps to 7%.

The company reduces 2019 outlook to reflect market dynamics, and now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $3.10 - $3.40 from prior guidance of $2.90 - $3.20, with free cash flow of ~$165M - $175M vs. ~$175M earlier.

Forecasts adj. EBITDA for Specialty Ingredients of ~$585M - $610M vs. prior guidance of $610M - $635M; reaffirms Intermediates & Solvents EBITDA at $20M - $30M.

For Q3, anticipates adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $0.80 - $0.90.

