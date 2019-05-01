IHeartMedia wraps restructuring, separates from CCO

IHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ) has completed a restructuring process, including a balance-sheet reshaping that cuts company debt to $5.75B from $16.1B.

A new board is taking over according to the plan: Bob Pittman continues on as chairman (and CEO); Rich Bressler is on the board and serves as president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer; and other members are Jay Rasulo, Gary Barber, Brad Gerstner, Sean Mahoney and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan.

In connection with its emergence from restructuring, the company fully separates from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO -2.1% ), which will continue to trade on the NYSE.

“We are pleased that iHeartMedia now has a capital structure that matches our exciting operating business," Pittman says.