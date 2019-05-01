Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure +5% on Q1 earnings beat

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI +5.4% ) reports Q1 sales of $55.1M, down 4% sequentially, but +53% Y/Y.

Average of 114 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, +34% Y/Y, however down 6% Q/Q primarily due to the delayed impact of reduced industry activity levels.

Free cash flow of $2.6M represented the first quarter of recurring positive free cash flow for the Company.

Operating margin expands ~720bps to 50.3%, with adj. EBITDA margin up ~290bps to 64% .

The Company repaid all of the $13M drawn under its credit facility as of December 31, 2018, and in April 2019 amended its credit facility to increase the revolver to $50M, with availability based on a total leverage covenant of 2.5x total debt to EBITDA.

The Company reaffirms 2019 capital expenditures in the range of $40M-60M.

Previously: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 30)