BP not on the hunt for U.S. oil and gas deals, CEO Dudley says

"We've got our plate full" following last year's acquisition of BHP Billiton's Permian Basin assets, BP (BP -0.7% ) CEO Bob Dudley tells CNBC, suggesting his company will avoid further energy deals speculated by analysts in the wake of the battle for Anadarko Petroleum.

Dudley expects oil and gas firms to continue striking deals and swapping acreage in order to string together continuous strips of land in the Permian Basin, but "we're fine, not on the hunt."

Dudley also says the key wildcard behind short-term oil prices is whether or not Pres. Trump follows through on his policy of taking away waivers allowing imports of Iranian oil.

"The wildcard is will the U.S. at the last minute give some more waivers or not?" Dudley says, noting the Trump administration has surprised the market on more than one occasion.