Huron Consulting Group +2.5% post Q1 results

Huron Consulting (HURN +2.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 5.6% Y/Y to $204.44M.

Segment revenue: Healthcare $93.7M (+4.2% Y/Y); Business Advisory $58.8M (+5.2% Y/Y) & Education $52M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Segment operating margin: Healthcare increased 250 bps to 29.7%; Business Advisory increased 20 bps to 16.3% & Education increased 40 bps to 24.3%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 174 bps to 8.8%.

The average number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,289 (+7.7% Y/Y); Healthcare 819 (+5% Y/Y); Business Advisory 839 (+7% Y/Y) & Education 631 (+12.3% Y/Y).

Number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,349 (+9.6% Y/Y); Healthcare 836 (+5.6% Y/Y); Business Advisory 864 (+10.3% Y/Y) & Education 649 (+14.3% Y/Y).

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate: Total 78.6%; Healthcare 73.1%; Business Advisory 76.4% & Education 75.9%

2019 Outlook: Revenue $800-840M; Adj. EPS to increase 8%-20% Y/Y and Adj. EBITDA margin of 12%-12.5% Y/Y.

