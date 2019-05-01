Gladstone Commercial +3.0% as Q1 revenue increases

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) gains 3.0% after Q1 results released after Tuesday's close showed better-than-expected revenue and slightly worse-than-expected FFO per share.

Sees "robust pipeline will result in successful acquisitions during the remainder of 2019 and beyond," says Gladstone Commercial President Bob Cutlip.

In addition, he says "same-store rents should be stable and rising as we continue our growth."

Q1 total operating revenue of $28.1M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $27.9M, rose 3.2% Q/Q.

Q1 core FFO per share of 39 cents, a penny shy of the consensus estimate, was the same as Q4 2018. Q1 core FFO of $12.1M rose 3.6% Q/Q due to an increase in rental income from Q4 and Q1 acquisitions.

Square feet leased was 98.9% vs. 99.1% for Q4.

During the quarter, Gladstone Commercial acquired two fully-occupied industrial properties for $6.3M and sold one property for $6.9M, resulting in a net gain of $3.0M.

