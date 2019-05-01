Longer Recorlev timeline pressures Strongbridge Bio, down 19%

Thinly traded Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP -19.1% ) slumps on a more than a 2.5x surge in volume on the heels of its Q1 report that included an update on its planned U.S. marketing application for RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome, a metabolic disorder caused by excess amounts of the hormone cortisol.

Based on FDA feedback, the company plans to include data from both Phase 3 clinical trials, SONICS and LOGICS, in its U.S. marketing application but topline results will not be available until late Q1 2020 due to slower-than-expected enrollment. It expects to file the NDA in late Q3 2020 if all goes well.