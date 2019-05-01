Drop in Brazil iron ore exports outweighs rebound in Australia exports

Australia's iron ore exports rebounded in April after production was hit by a cyclone in the previous month, but the surge in shipments was not enough to offset declining volumes from Brazil ever since January's tailings dam disaster.

Australian exports totaled 69.1M metric tons in April, up 20% from 57.5M mt in March as shipments were disrupted by the cyclone, which closed ports and slowed mining operations in Western Australia state.

Brazilian iron ore shipments totaled 97.2M mt in the first four months of this year, down 13% from 111.9M mt in the same period in 2018; from 30.1M mt January, Brazil production has dropped steadily to 24.9M mt in February, 23.5M mt in March and just 18.7M mt in April.

