More on Nexa Resources Q1 results

Nexa Resources (NEXA -11.7% ) reports Q1 revenue of $570M 16% lower on yearly basis, mainly due to lower metal prices; LME average prices for zinc, copper, and lead were down 21%, 11%, and 19% to $1.22/lb, $2.82/lb, $0.92/lb, respectively

1Q19 Adjusted EBITDA was $108M down 44% and 18% on yearly and sequential basis, respectively

Mining cash cost was affected by lower by-products credit

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of LTM stood at 1.07x.

The company says that although it faced some operational setbacks in 1Q19, they were able to overcome and treated ore volume increased 5.5% Y/Y to 3,321kt, driven primarily by continuous improvements in Morro Agudo, Vazante, and Cerro Lindo, offset by decrease in zinc and copper grades

Zinc production volume was up 3%, while copper decreased 15%, and lead remained stable

For 2019, forecasts zinc production of 375 - 395kt; copper ~37 - 40kt; lead around 52-57kt; silver ~8,000 - 8,600k ounces and gold 21 - 23k ounces.

Estimates 2019 capex of ~$420M.

