Extreme Networks -15% on quarterly miss, light guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) has slid 15% on volume that's already double the stock's daily average, following fiscal Q3 earnings that fell short on top and bottom lines and guided low for the current quarter.

Revenues fell 4% Y/Y and were down 1% from the previous quarter, to $250.9M.

Non-GAAP margins fell as well, with gross margin dropping to 57.6% from 57.9%, and operating margin falling to 5.6% from 9.3%.

"We are at the early stages of refreshing 70% of our products, which will put us in a better competitive position," says CEO Ed Meyercord, adding supply chain operations are "running more efficiently than ever before" and the company's balance sheet is strong from consistent cash flow.

But the Q4 outlook reflects a "weakening economic environment in EMEA, lengthening sales cycles in our wireless business reflecting the introduction of WiFi6, and a lower backlog entering Q4."

Revenue breakout: Product, $190.8M (down 6%); Service, $60.1M (up 3%).

Net cash from operations was $17.7M, with free cash flow landing at $12.7M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $240M-$250M (light of expectations for $266.5M); non-GAAP gross margin of 57.5%-59.5%; opex of $130.5M-$136.1M; and EPS of $0.02-$0.06 (below consensus for $0.17).

Previously: Extreme Networks misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (May. 01 2019)

