Clean Harbors down 7% on Q1 revenue miss

Clean Harbors (CLH -7% ) reports Q1 revenues of $780.8M an increase of 4.1% Y/Y, driven by Environmental Services segment.

Segment revenues: Environmental Services $509.02M (+7.7% Y/Y); and Safety-Kleen $272.48M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased by 15.2% Y/Y to $101.66M; and margin improved by 125 bps to 13%.

Net cash from operating activities was $29.74M, compared to $51.9M a year ago.

Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was negative $24.89M, compared to $8.46M a year ago.

For 2Q19 company expects adj. EBITDA to grow slightly from the same period of 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $510M to $540M (prior $500M to $540M); Net income $70M to $110M; Adj. free cash flow $190M to $220M; and net cash from operating activities $380M to $430M.

Previously: Clean Harbors beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 1)