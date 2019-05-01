Landmark Infrastructure -4.3% after Q1 miss

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) falls 4.3% after Q1 rental revenue fell 8.3% Y/Y to $14.4M, missing the consensus estimate of $15.2M.

Decline in rental revenue results from contribution of assets to the Landmark/Brookfield joint venture in September 2018.

Q1 FFO of 15 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate by a penny, fell from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $15.4M vs. $15.5M in Q1 2018.

YTD through March 31, 2019, the partnership acquired a total of 104 assets for total consideration of ~$6.0M; the acquisitions were immediately accretive to AFFO and funded primarily with borrowings under its existing credit facility.

Previously: Landmark Infrastructure misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 1)