Enphase explodes to four-year high after big Q1 beat, 43% revenue rise

Enphase Energy (ENPH +29.6% ) skyrockets to four-year highs after reporting upside Q1 earnings and a 43% rise in revenues while guiding Q2 revenues above analyst consensus.

ENPH says it continued to see strong customer demand in the quarter despite typical solar industry seasonality patterns and that revenues overcame certain component shortages.

ENPH says it expects to obtain additional supply from its multi-year agreements for high-voltage power transistors, with some of this supply expected in Q2 and the rest in H2 2019.

The company also said it used cash on hand and operating cash flow to reduce debt balances by $41M from year-end 2018.

Other solar names also trade higher: FSLR +1.2% , SPWR +1.4% , RUN +1.6% , VSLR +3.1% , CSIQ +3.6% , SEDG +1.4% .

ETF: TAN