Frontier -27% as profit miss fuels sell-side bears

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has sunk 26.8% on heavy volume after missing profit expectations, wiping out some $80M in market cap and adding fuel to bearish sell-siders for their negative takes on the company.
The decline today has erased gains of 43% that the stock made since the end of March.
"Continued customer losses remain a concern and represent a key headwind to the company's transformation initiatives," says Goldman Sachs' Brett Feldman, who's keeping a Street-low price target of $1.50 ... still 28.6% below today's sharply lower price. (h/t Bloomberg)
Guggenheim is also still at Sell, noting revenue was weaker than expected and challenges both in the consumer and commercial sides of the business.
