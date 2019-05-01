Stocks pare gains ahead of Fed decision

The S&P 500, basically flat, and Dow ( +0.1% ) lose much of their morning gains ahead of the Fed's 2:00 PM ET statement, as energy ( -0.9% ) and utilities ( -0.8% ) weigh on the market.

Information technology ( +1.0% ) and real estate ( +0.7% ) sectors outperform the broader markets.

The Nasdaq, off of session highs, is up 0.4% .

Crude oil falls 1.4% to $63.02 after EIA petroleum inventories rise more than expected.

10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.476%.