Stocks pare gains ahead of Fed decision

The S&P 500, basically flat, and Dow (+0.1%) lose much of their morning gains ahead of the Fed's 2:00 PM ET statement, as energy (-0.9%) and utilities (-0.8%) weigh on the market.
Information technology (+1.0%) and real estate (+0.7%) sectors outperform the broader markets.
The Nasdaq, off of session highs, is up 0.4%.
Crude oil falls 1.4% to $63.02 after EIA petroleum inventories rise more than expected.
10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.476%.
Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 97.32.
