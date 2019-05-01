More on PRGX Global Q1 results

PRGX Global (PRGX -1.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth 5.7% Y/Y to $38.8M.

Revenue by segment: Recovery Audit Services-US of $27.4M (+5.5% Y/Y); Recovery Audit Services-OUS of $9.8M (-2.7% Y/Y) & Adjacent Services of $1.7M (+127.2% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA declined 461 bps to 4.4%.

S,G & A expenses of $13.9M (+23% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $12.3M; LTD of $29.7M against its $60M revolving credit facility.

The Company repurchased ~0.2M shares of its outstanding common stock for an aggregate cost of $2.2M in the year ended March 31, 2019.

2019 Outlook: Revenue growth of 8-10% Y/Y & adj. EBITDA growth of 14-18% Y/Y.

