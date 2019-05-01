JinkoSolar sets solar panel order intake record for first four months

JinkoSolar (JKS +0.4% ) says it secured more than 10.7 GW in new solar panel orders in the first four months of 2019, setting a company and industry record.

JKS says the record-high order book consists mostly of high efficiency products such as Cheetah, which highlights a global shift towards high-efficiency products.

The vast majority were overseas orders with fixed terms and conditions, including the signing of several large supply agreements for PV power projects in Vietnam, Mexico, Spain and other markets, JKS says.