Kellogg Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.53B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, k has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.