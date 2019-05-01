Rogers makes podcast move with acquisition of Pacific Content

Rogers Media (RCI +0.9% ) has made a new move into podcasting with the acquisition of Vancouver-based Pacific Content, one of the largest branded content podcast businesses in North America.

The company works with prominent companies and advertisers to connect brands to their target audiences.

“Podcasting is a big part of the future of audio. We quickly identified its immense potential and are being aggressive in this space,” says Rogers' Julie Adam.

Some 265 of Canadians listen to podcasts at least once a month, with 18% listening weekly, Rogers says, while 32% of Americans listen monthly and 22% weekly.