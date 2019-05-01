Aptiv Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, aptv has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.