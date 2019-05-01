Genesis Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+528.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $719.55M (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gel has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.