Worldpay Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $950.37M (+11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 11 downward.