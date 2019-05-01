Ball Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bll has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.