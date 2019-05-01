MSCI Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $371.48M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, msci has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.