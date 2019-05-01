OGE Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.14M (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oge has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.