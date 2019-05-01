New 'Avengers' becomes China's biggest foreign film with holiday surge

Walt Disney (DIS -0.1% ) notes a new foreign milestone for its smash Avengers: Endgame, saying early estimates for today's May 1 holiday in China have a gross of 500M yuan (about $74M), bringing the cumulative China gross to 3.1B yuan ($463M).

That makes the film China's highest-grossing foreign film ever, surpassing The Fate of the Furious (from 2017, the eighth film in that franchise).

The film drew another $105.3M internationally on Tuesday, bringing the overseas take over $1B and the cumulative global gross to $1.48B as of yesterday.