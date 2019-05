VanEck Vectors declare monthly distribution

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) - $0.1347. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.85%.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) - $0.0664. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.23%.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) - $0.0275. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.09%.

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:HYD) - $0.2179. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.90%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) - $0.1168. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.69%.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:ITM) - $0.0928. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.04%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:MLN) - $0.0473. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.81%.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:SHYD) - $0.0647. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.06%.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (NYSE:SMB) - $0.0233. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.59%.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSE:XMPT) - $0.0944. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.35%.

Payable May 07; for shareholders of record May 02; ex-div May 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Apr 30.

Press Release