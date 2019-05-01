More buyout deals ahead in gold industry, Iamgold CEO says

Gold miners likely will see an increase in buyout deals in the near future amid a fight to attract a shrinking pool of investment capital, Iamgold (IAG -3.1% ) CEO Stephen Letwin says.

Dealmaking largely was dormant in the gold sector in recent years as companies focused on cutting costs, but "there are too many mid-tier miners. The capital pool is shrinking," Letwin said today at the Mines & Money conference in New York.

The CEO said IAG gets "a lot of interest" from Chinese investors but otherwise declined to comment about any potential deals that could involve his company.

Letwin also does not see gold prices rising sharply in the near future due to the continuing strength of the U.S. economy.