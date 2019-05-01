Amazon warehouses far from full automation

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) says the tech for fully automating a single order is at least a decade away.

Scott Anderson, director of Amazon Robotics Fulfillment, during a warehouse tour for journalists: “In the current form, the technology is very limited. The technology is very far from the fully automated workstation that we would need."

Anderson says Amazon is exploring a variety of technologies to automate packing orders into boxes, but it won't happen anytime soon.

The comments come as labor groups and others criticize the tech giant for warehouse working conditions and increasing reliance on automation.