Consolidated Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.4B (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ed has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.