Teva Pharmaceutical Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.38B (-13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, teva has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.